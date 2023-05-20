Miller (2-1) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings against Atlanta on Friday. He struck out four and was tagged with the loss.

After allowing a run in the first inning, Miller cruised through five scoreless frames. He gave up just one single during that span and retired nine straight batters on two occasions. The rookie righty left in the seventh with two runners on base and was charged with both as they came around to score. Miller had given up just one run through 19 frames before Friday's contest and he still owns a terrific 1.42 ERA. However, after 10 punchouts in his MLB debut, he's recorded just 12 strikeouts over his last three starts. Miller is currently expected to face the Athletics -- the same team he debuted against -- at home next week.