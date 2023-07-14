Mariners manager Scott Servais said last Saturday that Miller (finger) will come back from the 15-day injured list and return to "the backside of our rotation coming out of the [All-Star] break, for sure," MLB.com reports.

Servais' comments are somewhat of an about-face, considering that he told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press on July 4 that Miller wasn't going to pitch "for a while" after he was placed on the injured list a day earlier with a right middle finger blister. The rookie apparently overcame the blister issue quicker than initially anticipated, as he was throwing off flat ground from around 60 feet last weekend. The Mariners will likely re-evaluate Miller over the upcoming weekend and perhaps observe him throwing during a bullpen session before signing off on his return from the IL. Assuming he's good to go when the Mariners require a fifth starter, Miller would line up to make his return to the rotation Tuesday versus the Twins at T-Mobile Park.