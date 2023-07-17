Miller (6-3) allowed five hits and a walk over five shutout frames Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over Detroit.

Miller showed no signs of rust in his first appearance since June 30 after a brief stint on the injured list. He didn't find himself in much trouble as he lowered his season EAR to 3.66 with his first win since June 18. The rookie has allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of his first 12 career MLB starts. Miller's next start is currently lined up to be at home against the Blue Jays.