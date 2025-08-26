Miller (3-5) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Padres on Monday.

Miller had a terrible second inning, allowing solo shots to Gavin Sheets and Jake Cronenworth and a two-run home run to Fernando Tatis. Other than that, Miller turned in a passable start, though he's still shaking off the rust after missing more than two months due to elbow inflammation. He's allowed eight runs over his last 10 innings while posting an 8:3 K:BB in that span. Overall, he has a 5.98 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 47:26 K:BB through 58.2 innings across 12 starts this season. Miller is projected for a road start in Cleveland this weekend.