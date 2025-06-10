The Mariners placed Miller on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.

Miller had been scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, but after he wasn't spotted throwing his between-starts bullpen session Monday, it became clear something was amiss. Mariners manager Dan Wilson revealed after the Mariners' 11-inning loss in the series opener in Arizona that Miller was still dealing with inflammation as well as a bone spur in his right elbow, prompting Seattle to shut him down once again. Miller missed approximately three weeks of action in May due to the injury but had struggled in both of his starts upon returning from the IL, striking out just four batters and allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits, two walks and two hit batsmen over nine innings. Wilson noted that a cortisone shot during Miller's previous IL stint didn't fully relieve the discomfort in his right elbow, so the 26-year-old may require a more aggressive treatment plan and/or a lengthier shutdown period this time around. Logan Evans was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move and will take Miller's spot in the rotation beginning with Tuesday's game.