Mariners' Bryce Miller: Strikes out 11 in defeat

Miller (3-2) took the loss Thursday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on five hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out 11.

Miller turned in another excellent outing Thursday, logging a season high 11 strikeouts. However, he'd give up three runs on a pair of homers which proved to be enough to stick Miller with the loss in an eventual 3-1 defeat. Miller now has at least seven strikeouts in each of his last four starts and he's yet to give up more than three runs in any of his first eight outings. Overall, Miller's ERA sits at a pristine 1.97 with a 0.72 WHIP and 54:5 K:BB across 45.2 innings. He's currently in line to face the Angels at home his next time out.