Mariners' Bryce Miller: Strikes out seven in loss

Miller (3-1) allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over five innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Red Sox.

Miller was strong again, throwing 46 of 66 pitches for strikes in a planned short start with Luis Castillo working in the long-relief role. However, the Mariners got no-hit through 6.1 innings and didn't score until the ninth, leaving Miller with no run support in a hard-luck loss. The right-hander is now at a 1.58 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 43:5 K:BB over 40 innings through seven appearances (six starts) this season. The Mariners plan to have all of their starters work in a tandem situation at least once prior to the All-Star break. With Miller getting his done now, he should see something closer to a starter's workload in his next outing.