Miller allowed three hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Monday.

Miller hadn't pitched since July 10 due to the All-Star break, but he was sharp, throwing 62 of 94 pitches for strikes. This was his fifth scoreless outing of the year, as well as his third such effort of at least seven innings, but the Mariners' bullpen couldn't hold the lead. Miller is still putting together a solid sophomore campaign with a 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 103:29 K:BB through 116 innings over 20 starts, though he's a bit unlucky to have a 7-7 record. The 25-year-old's next start is projected to be another favorable matchup on the road versus the White Sox.