Miller did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in a 6-4 loss to the Orioles. He struck out four.

Miller struck out three of the first five batters he faced and appeared to be on track for another solid outing. However, he began to struggle with his command in the second, needing 25 pitches to get out of the inning while surrendering one run on two hits, along with one walk. It was more of the same in the third as the rookie walked the leadoff batter and later gave up a solo homer to Anthony Santander to tie the game at 2-2. Miller would only go on to be charged with three runs on the afternoon, but he lasted just 4.1 innings, throwing 96 pitches over that span. His ERA now sits at 5.49 in June and he's now allowed a home run in three of his last four starts after not allowing one over his first five starts to open the season.