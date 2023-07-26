Miller (7-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out seven.

It wasn't Miller's best outing on paper, but he got just enough run support in the 7-6 win while racking up his highest strikeout total since he punched out 10 in his major-league debut in May. The 24-year-old Miller had allowed just one run in his previous two starts (10.1 innings) out of the All-Star break. His ERA now sits at 3.96 with a 1.00 WHIP and 71:15 K:BB across 14 starts (75 innings) this season. He's lined up for a home start next week against the Red Sox.