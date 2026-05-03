Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals due to right side soreness and is considered day-to-day, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Raleigh was sent in for an MRI after being scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 3-2 loss due to unspecified soreness, which the Mariners have now revealed as being isolated to his side. While the Mariners are still awaiting more detailed results from Raleigh's imaging, the reigning American League MVP runner-up indicated that his injured side is already feeling better. Per Divish, Raleigh was able to take some swings in the batting cage earlier Sunday, though the Mariners are still likely to stay away from entirely and not use him as a pinch hitter in the series finale versus Kansas City. Raleigh should have decent odds of returning to the lineup Monday against Atlanta, either at catcher or designated hitter.