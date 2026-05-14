Raleigh was removed from Wednesday's game against the Astros with an apparent right side injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Raleigh was spotted wincing in pain and grabbing at his right side during the eighth inning, and he was replaced on defense when Seattle took the field in the ninth. The slugging backstop missed three games earlier this month due to soreness on the same side, and although the severity of his latest flare-up is unknown, the Mariners may now have to send him to the injured list. Mitch Garver would start any games that Raleigh has to miss.