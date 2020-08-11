Vogelbach isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.
Vogelbach hit a double in Monday's contest, but he's hitting just .103 with 11 strikeouts over 13 games this season. He'll get a day off Tuesday with Tim Lopes starting as the designated hitter.
