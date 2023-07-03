McCaughan was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
McCaughan is taking Bryce Miller's (finger) spot on the roster and could take his turn in the rotation Wednesday versus the Giants. The right-hander holds a 6.75 ERA in two appearances with Seattle this season and a 6.56 ERA in 14 outings with Tacoma.
