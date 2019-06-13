Mariners' Dee Gordon: Hitting well since return
Gordon, who went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs in a win over the Twins on Wednesday, is 3-for-8 overall in the two games since returning from a wrist injury.
Gordon was activated prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Twins and went 1-for-4 with a single in that contest. The fact the veteran has hit the ground running at the plate since his return falls in line with the solid offensive season he's enjoying, one that's seen him generate a .284/.311/.379 line and come from within one home run of equaling the career-best four he's hit on two previous occasions.
