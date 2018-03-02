Mariners' Dee Gordon: Making early positive impressions
Gordon, who went hitless over three at-bats in a 4-3 Cactus League loss to the Rangers on Thursday, is nevertheless hitting .364 (4-for-11) with a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs over his first five spring training games.
The speedster has wasted no time in making a strong impression on his new Mariners teammates, even launching a rare round tripper against the Cubs last Monday. Gordon officially made the move to center field upon his arrival in Seattle, as the seemingly ageless Robinson Cano remains a mainstay at second base. While he has limited experience playing the outfield, Gordon's physical skills should certainly carry him to a respectable defensive performance at a minimum. There'll be more familiarity on the offensive side, as Gordon is slated to fill the same leadoff role he proved quite adept at in Miami. Given his above-average ability to make contact (career-low 13.4 percent strikeout rate last season), elite speed and quality of hitters behind him, he'll be primed for a potentially spectacular run total during the coming campaign.
