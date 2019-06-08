Mariners' Dee Gordon: Singles in first rehab game

Gordon (wrist) went 1-for-4 in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Nashville on Friday.

Gordon logged a full nine innings in his first rehab game with the Rainiers and got through the contest unscathed by all accounts. If he continues free of setbacks over the next several games, Gordon is expected to be ready for activation by the latter stages of the coming week.

More News
Our Latest Stories