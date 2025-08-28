Suarez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a stolen base and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

After scoring the game's opening run on a Luke Raley double in the second inning, Suarez extended Seattle's lead to 4-0 with his 42nd homer this season, a 382-foot shot off Yu Darvish. Suarez has now homered in back-to-back games after going 0-for-8 in his previous three contests. Overall, he's slashing .237/.309/.549 with 104 RBI, 78 runs scored and four stolen bases across 537 plate appearances between the Mariners and Diamondbacks this year.