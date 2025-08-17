Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Mets.

Suarez supplied Seattle's only run with a 412-foot shot off Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning. It was the 34-year-old's second home run since returning to the Mariners, and he's just 8-for-56 with seven RBI and eight runs scored over 15 games since rejoining the club July 31. For the season, he's slashing .235/.305/.540 with 38 homers, 94 RBI, 72 runs scored and three steals across 498 plate appearances.