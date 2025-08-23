Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Suarez reached the 40-homer mark for the second time in his career when he went yard in the fifth inning. The third baseman's return to Seattle started off slow, but he's picked up the pace lately, hitting safely in eight of the last nine games. He's 10-for-34 (.294) with three homers in that span, though this was his first home game in that span. Suarez has a .238/.306/.548 slash line with 98 RBI, 74 runs scored, three stolen bases and 23 doubles over 126 games between the Mariners and Diamondbacks this year. He'll need to stay dialed in with his power to take a run at reaching the 50-homer mark for the first time.