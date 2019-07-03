Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Continues playing catch

Hernandez (lat) is playing catch essentially everyday and could resume mound work after the All-Star break, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez resumed playing catch last week and is still in the process of building up his arm strength. The veteran right-hander appears to be at least a few weeks away from returning to the majors since there's currently no set date for a bullpen session.

More News
Our Latest Stories