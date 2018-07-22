Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Takes loss
Hernandez (8-8) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the White Sox.
Hernandez's first start since July 6 got off to a good start, as he pitched three hitless innings before unraveling to allow all four of his runs in the fourth inning. The big blow came on three-run homer by Avisail Garcia, which marked the fourth consecutive start that Hernandez has allowed a home run. Despite the disappointing inning, he tied his season high with seven strikeouts and induced 13 swinging strikes on 80 pitches. His velocity was not notably different than his season-long marks, so his swing-and-miss stuff may have been the result of a matchup against the poor White Sox lineup.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Activated for Saturday's start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Plays catch without issue Saturday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To play catch Saturday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Placed on disabled list•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Takes seventh loss•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...