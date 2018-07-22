Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Takes loss

Hernandez (8-8) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the White Sox.

Hernandez's first start since July 6 got off to a good start, as he pitched three hitless innings before unraveling to allow all four of his runs in the fourth inning. The big blow came on three-run homer by Avisail Garcia, which marked the fourth consecutive start that Hernandez has allowed a home run. Despite the disappointing inning, he tied his season high with seven strikeouts and induced 13 swinging strikes on 80 pitches. His velocity was not notably different than his season-long marks, so his swing-and-miss stuff may have been the result of a matchup against the poor White Sox lineup.