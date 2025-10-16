Kirby took the loss in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays on Wednesday after allowing eight earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings.

Kirby made it through the first two frames unscathed, but things quickly turned sour for the 27-year-old once he gave up a leadoff double to Ernie Clement in the third, followed by a game-tying two-run blast from Andres Gimenez. Kirby allowed three more runs to score before the end of the inning, and additional solo shots from George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero would contribute to the right-hander's early exit from the game. Now sporting a 7.07 ERA through 14 innings in the postseason, Kirby would likely get the call to start Game 7 if the two sides take the series that far.