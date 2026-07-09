Mariners' George Kirby: Takes hard-luck loss

Kirby (7-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on eight hits across six innings. He struck out seven.

It was another strong outing from Kirby, who's now held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last three outings, though he'd ultimately come away with the loss as Seattle failed to generate any run support in a 3-0 defeat. Kirby's turned in five straight quality starts, allowing 11 earned runs across 32 innings in that span. The right-hander will head into the All-Star break with a 3.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 98:24 K:BB across 18 starts (110 innings) this year.