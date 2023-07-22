Campbell was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Campbell was just sent down Wednesday but made a quick return with the Mariners needing a fresh bullpen arm. The rookie reliever has spun 3.2 hitless innings with six strikeouts in the majors this season.
