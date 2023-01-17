The Mariners claimed Bukauskas off waivers from Arizona on Tuesday.

After being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Bukauskas will now get another chance to contribute to a major-league pitching staff with Seattle. Bukauskas spent the first few months of last season on the injured list, but was able to return and post a 2.79 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 19.1 frames with Triple-A Reno. To make room for the 26-year-old reliever, the Mariners designated Alberto Rodriguez for assignment.

More News