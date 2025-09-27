Naylor was pulled from Friday's game against the Dodgers with minor groin tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Naylor seemingly suffered the injury while stealing second base in the third inning Friday, leading to his eventual removal in the fifth. The fact that his groin issue is being described as minor is a good sign that he'll be healthy for Seattle's postseason run, although the M's may still err on the side of caution and hold him out for the final few games of the regular season.