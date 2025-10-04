Naylor (groin) will start at first base and bat fourth in Saturday's ALDS Game 1 matchup against the Tigers.

Groin soreness kept Naylor out of the lineup for the Mariners' final two regular-season games, but he's now feeling well enough to rejoin the starting nine for the beginning of the ALDS. The 28-year-old may still have to miss time during the series, however, as his wife is expected to go into labor in the very near future.