Naylor and the Mariners are finalizing a five-year contract Sunday, pending a physical, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Naylor will remain with Seattle after being traded to the team from Arizona in late July. The first baseman compiled a .295/.353/.462 slash line while producing 20 home runs, 92 RBI, 81 runs scored and a career-high 30 stolen bases over 147 regular-season contests with the Diamondbacks and Mariners in 2025. Naylor registered a .299 average with nine homers and 33 RBI in 54 regular-season games with Seattle. The 28-year-old will now hold down the first-base position for the team for a half-decade moving forward.