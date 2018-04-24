General manager Jerry Dipoto said Lewis (knee) is scheduled to begin a game progression at extended spring training Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Lewis continues to make solid progress in his recovery from a February knee scope, and the top prospect remains on track to join a minor-league affiliate sometime in May. While he possesses enticing physical tools, injuries have limited the 22-year-old to just 38 games above rookie ball.

