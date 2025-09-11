Rivas went 1-for-1 with a two-run, walk-off homer Wednesday in a 4-2 extra-innings win against the Cardinals.

Rivas began the game on the bench but entered as a pinch runner for Jorge Polanco in the 11th frame. He stuck around in Polanco's DH spot when the contest moved to the 12th, then got a turn to bat in the 13th. Rivas made the most of the opportunity, launching a two-run blast to right field to send Seattle home with a victory. Though Rivas has been up and down between the majors and minors and has found playing time sporadic while with the big club, he's been productive when called upon, posting a .288/.416/.397 slash line with two homers, nine RBI, 17 runs and four steals over 38 games. Perhaps most impressively, he's posted a 16.9 percent walk rate with a tolerable 21.3 percent strikeout rate.