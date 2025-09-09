Rivas will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma when the Mariners' active roster expanded from 26 to 28 men, Rivas has gone 3-for-10 with a pair of extra-base hits and two walks. Though the sample has been small, Rivas' performance appears to have at least temporarily allowed him to overtake Cole Young as Seattle's preferred option at the keystone. The switch-hitting Rivas will be included in the starting nine for the third time in four games, including a second straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Miles Mikolas).