Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Blanks Yankees in ninth win

Gilbert (9-7) earned the win against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven.

Gilbert shut down the Yankees on Thursday, turning in his third consecutive quality start in a scoreless gem. The right-hander has been as reliable as any starter in the major leagues this season, working at least five innings in 18 straight starts and giving up more than three runs just five times over 24 outings overall. Gilbert will take an outstanding 3.28 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 152:33 K:BB across 145.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Milwaukee.