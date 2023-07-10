Gilbert (7-5) got the win against the Astros on Sunday, allowing an earned run on three hits over seven innings. He struck out six and hit a batter.

Coming off his complete-game gem against the Giants on Tuesday, Gilbert managed an impressive encore performance versus a dangerous lineup. The right-hander got 63 of his 94 pitches in for strikes during his efficient performance -- with Jeremy Rakes of MLB.com noting his fastball consistently sat between 95 and 97 mph -- giving Gilbert wins in consecutive decisions for the first time since late May. The 26-year-old appears to be hitting his stride after a couple of hiccups, as he heads into the All-Star break having surrendered two earned runs or less in four of his last five starts and now sits second among all qualified pitchers with an 0.98 WHIP.