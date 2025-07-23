Gilbert (3-3) allowed two hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over 6.1 shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Brewers.

Gilbert opened with four perfect innings and then retired another seven in a row after Jackson Chourio's fifth-inning single. This was arguably Gilbert's best start of the season and his first quality start since Opening Day versus the Athletics. He's still been pretty good, albeit in shorter outings than usual, pitching to a 3.07 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 98:15 K:BB through 67.1 innings across 13 starts this season. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Angels this weekend.