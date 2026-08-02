Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Delivers quality start Saturday

Gilbert didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Twins, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

Solo homers by Luke Keaschall in the fifth inning and Trevor Larnach in the sixth helped cost Gilbert his ninth win of the season, as he squandered an early 3-0 lead and had to settle for his 11th quality start. It's the first time he's served up multiple long balls in a start since June 2, but the right-hander has been tagged with at least three earned runs in five of his last six trips to the mound, leaving him with a 3.86 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 39:6 K:BB over 39.2 innings during that span. Gilbert will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rays.