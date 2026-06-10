Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Delivers quality start Tuesday

Gilbert didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings in a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Orioles. He struck out five.

The right-hander produced his fifth quality start of the season on 105 pitches (61 strikes), and Gilbert was headed for his fifth win until Jose Ferrer blew the save in the ninth inning. Gilbert has given up one run or fewer in four of his last six outings, posting a 2.78 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB in 35.2 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week in a rematch with the O's.