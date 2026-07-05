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Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Dominant in seventh win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gilbert (7-5) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out seven over 7.1 scoreless innings.

Gilbert allowed a softly hit single in the fifth inning but was otherwise untouchable, generating a whopping 18 swinging strikes on 91 pitches. It marked the deepest the 29-year-old has worked into a game this season, and he's now logged four quality starts in his past five outings. He owns a 3.19 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 114:22 K:BB across 107.1 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Rays next weekend in his final start before the All-Star break.

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