Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Earns sixth win

Gilbert (6-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out eight.

Gilbert was in control throughout the outing, with his lone blemish coming on a Nate Eaton solo homer in the third inning. The big right-hander has punched out at least eight batters in three of his past four starts and reached the 100-strikeout mark in Sunday's win. Gilbert will take a 3.29 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 93 innings (16 starts) into his next outing, which is lined up for next weekend against the Guardians.