Gilbert didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Blue Jays, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander was looking sharp through four innings but the wheels came off in the fifth, as Gilbert served up homers to Kevin Kiermaier, Brandon Belt and Vladimir Guerrero before exiting in line for his sixth loss. Fortunately for the Mariners, they had their own offensive outburst in the seventh. Gilbert hadn't been taken deep multiple times since June 11, and in the six starts between those performances he posted a 2.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB through 39.1 innings. He'll look to regain that form in his next outing, which is likely to come next weekend in Arizona.