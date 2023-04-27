Gilbert did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings against Philadelphia. He struck out six.

The Phillies hit Gilbert early, as Nick Castellanos swatted a two-run homer in the first before a Kyle Schwarber single plated Bryson Stott in the third. Wednesday's start marked Gilbert's second straight appearance allowing four runs, while his seven hits given up set a season-high. Fantasy managers saving grace has been Gilbert's reliable strikeout production, as the 25-year-old has recorded at least six strikeouts in all of his appearances so far.