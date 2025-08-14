Gilbert did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Gilbert cruised through six scoreless innings before recording just one out and allowing two runs in the seventh. Despite the late stumble, the 28-year-old generated seven whiffs on his slider and needed only 79 pitches to log his third quality start in his past five outings. He'll carry a 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 124:23 K:BB across 89.2 innings into a road matchup with the Phillies early next week.