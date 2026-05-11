Gilbert didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

The 29-year-old right-hander was phenomenal Sunday, giving up a lone double in the first inning and proceeding to pitch perfectly the rest of the way. It was easily Gilbert's finest showing of the campaign so far, as he fanned a season-high nine and posted his first scoreless start of 2026. Gilbert will try to build on Sunday's effort his next time out against the Padres next weekend, and he has a 3.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB over 50 innings overall this season.