Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Nears quality start Sunday

Gilbert did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 6-4 win over the Rangers. He struck out four.

Gilbert wasn't at his best but was still serviceable, falling one out shy of recording a quality start. Known for his ability to generate whiffs, the right-hander's four strikeouts marked his fewest since May 4 and just the fourth time he hasn't racked up at least five punchouts this season. The 29-year-old will take an 8-6 record with a 3.44 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 133:27 K:BB across 125.2 innings (21 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Twins.