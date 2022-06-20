Gilbert (7-3) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks with six strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Angels.

Gilbert was the latest Mariners pitcher to fall victim to Mike Trout, who took him deep in the fourth inning. With a lack of run support, Gilbert ended up with his first loss since May 17. He's still turned in seven straight quality starts, and he's logged a 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB through 83 innings in 14 starts overall. The right-hander lines up for a rematch at Angel Stadium next weekend.