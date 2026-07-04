Mariners' Logan Gilbert: No longer being piggybacked

Emerson Hancock will no longer piggyback Gilbert for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gilbert and Hancock will make their own traditional starts this weekend, with the latter taking the mound for Sunday's series finale. Gilbert took the loss in his last outing against the Guardians on June 27, when he allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out seven across seven frames. He has a 3.42 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 107:22 K:BB across 100 innings this season.