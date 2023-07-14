Gilbert does not currently project to start this weekend against the Tigers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Luis Castillo and George Kirby are confirmed for the first two games coming out of the All-Star break, and manager Scott Servais said the team will "likely" go with Bryce Miller (blister) on Sunday. That pushes Gilbert back to Monday at home against the Twins, followed by a second home start next weekend against the Blue Jays. Gilbert has posted a 3.05 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB over his last seven starts (44.1 innings).