Gilbert (6-5) got the win Tuesday over the Padres, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over 7.2 innings.

All three runs against Gilbert came at the tail end of his outing. He allowed a solo home run to Jake Cronenworth in the seventh, and Kyle Higashioka added on with a two-run blast in the eighth to force Gilbert's exit from the game. Tuesday was just the third time this year he's allowed multiple home runs in a start, but also was the first time this season he's picked up a win while allowing more than one run. The 27-year-old recently was named an All-Star for the first time in his four-year career, and rightfully so, as he sports a 2.94 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 115:25 K:BB in 125.1 innings so far. He lines up for a Sunday start against the Angels this weekend before the league heads into the All-Star break.