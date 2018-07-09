Gilbert, the 14th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, has been shut down for the remainder of the season due to a bout of mononucleosis, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners' top pick wasn't slated to see much action after putting in a heavy workload for Stetson University, but a mononucleosis diagnosis shortly after arriving in Low-A Everett has ended his campaign before it ever got started. General manager Jerry Dipoto relayed that Gilbert is recovering in Orlando after spending time in the hospital, and that he expects the 21-year-old to be ready to go for the organization's high performance camp in September.