Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Strikes out 10 in win

Gilbert (8-6) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings to earn the win over the Giants on Sunday.

Gilbert has gone at least six innings in seven consecutive starts, allowing 14 runs over 46.1 innings with a 52:8 K:BB in that span. The right-hander allowed an early home run to Bryce Eldridge in the first inning and another run before the frame was over, but Gilbert was able to settle in. For the season, he now has a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 129:25 K:BB through 120 innings over 20 starts. Gilbert's next outing is projected to be on the road versus the Rangers.